Herbert A. Weik, 84, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with leukemia on April 30, 2019. He was survived by his wife Norma(Tveit) for just 3 weeks before she passed away due to an extended illness. For full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.