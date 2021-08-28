Herbert 'Butch' Clark Jones passed away at Bella Terra in Billings, on July 26, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born to Dorotha (Williams) and Lewis Jones on Feb. 24, 1943 in Hardin, Montana.

Butch is survived by three children: Daron (Robin) Jones, Bismarck, ND; David Jones, Kerrville, TX; Stacey Jones, Poteet, TX; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special friend Betty Wooten of Hardin; and sister Janice (Kenneth) Watson of Billings.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Visit Butch's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave a remembrance.