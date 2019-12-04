Herbert H. Sloane, 93, of Billings, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
The son of Herbert and Florence Sloane, Herb was born on Aug. 11, 1926, in Mt. Vernon, New York. He married Donna J. Shelton in Denver on Jan. 30, 1945. They would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this January.
Herb served in the Army Air Corp during WWII, where he was discharged with honors.
In 1960, they moved their family to Billings, where they operated B&H Bowling Supply for 35 years. Being an avid golfer, Herb was a member of Hiland Golf Club. For many years, he and Donna were snowbirds living in Arizona for six months each year. He had many friends and loved life.
Survivors include his wife Donna of Billings; three daughters, Patricia Grunwald of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Leanna Reinke (Ken) of Denver and Debra Wallace (Tom) of Queen Creek, Arizona; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
