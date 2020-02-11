Herbert Henry Livingston passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in Billings. He was born on Oct. 15, 1922, in Boston, Massachusetts. His mother was Gladys E. Westcott and his father was James H. Rafferty. He was the second of five children born to Gladys Westcott. He attended school in Boston.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in New York City on Jan. 13, 1942. He served in World War II and participated in action against the enemy on Tulagi, Guadalcanal, Peleliu Island, and Cape Gloucester and Talasea in New Britain.

After returning home, Herb met and married the love of his life, Christina Julia Scanlon, on June 8, 1947, in Boston. They had two children, Robert Paul Livingston, born July 31, 1951, and Donna Marie Livingston, born July 21, 1952.

Christina passed away on Jan. 31, 2004, after 56 years of marriage.

Herb and his family moved around extensively while he served in the Marine Corps, finally settling in Billings in 1967.

First Sergeant Herbert H. Livingston served in three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He retired in 1976 as a first sergeant.