Herbert Henry Livingston passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in Billings. He was born on Oct. 15, 1922, in Boston, Massachusetts. His mother was Gladys E. Westcott and his father was James H. Rafferty. He was the second of five children born to Gladys Westcott. He attended school in Boston.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in New York City on Jan. 13, 1942. He served in World War II and participated in action against the enemy on Tulagi, Guadalcanal, Peleliu Island, and Cape Gloucester and Talasea in New Britain.
After returning home, Herb met and married the love of his life, Christina Julia Scanlon, on June 8, 1947, in Boston. They had two children, Robert Paul Livingston, born July 31, 1951, and Donna Marie Livingston, born July 21, 1952.
Christina passed away on Jan. 31, 2004, after 56 years of marriage.
Herb and his family moved around extensively while he served in the Marine Corps, finally settling in Billings in 1967.
You have free articles remaining.
First Sergeant Herbert H. Livingston served in three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He retired in 1976 as a first sergeant.
All through his life, Herb spent untold hours volunteering. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, as well as many military organizations. Among the organizations he served with were the VFW, DAV, First Marine Division Association, Three War Veterans Association, the Guadalcanal Campaign Veterans Association, the American Legion and many others. He served as an officer in most the organization as well as donating a lot of time.
He was a founding member of the Eugene Sara Detachment of the Marine Corps League and held a number of offices with that organization, including Commandant. He was also instrumental in starting the Marine Corps League in other cities in Montana and was the first state Commandant in Montana.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jo Livingston; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and John Tauscher; his granddaughter, Jennifer Livingston; his grandson, Robert Livingston Jr.; and his great-granddaughter Allura Livingston.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Burial will be in Mountview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Eugene Sara Detachment, Marine Corps League, PO Box 2051, Billings, MT 59103.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.