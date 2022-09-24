Herbert Keith Williams

A lifelong storyteller, young Keith was dubbed "The Preacher" for his talkative nature, and he enjoyed relating accounts of growing up during the Great Depression and WWII. Two of his favorite memories included coping with a runaway draft team and hay rake at age nine and a senior trip when the boys had to ride on the roof of the bus. He attended school at the one-room Cavill Schoolhouse and later in Ryegate, frequently "batching" with his brothers or working for his board and room. After graduating in 1943, Keith enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corps, the fourth son of his family to do so. He had hoped to serve as a member of a flight crew; the military, however, recognized Keith's mechanical aptitude and assigned him to serve as a mechanic for B-17 bombers. His training stations were numerous, spanning the country from Tampa to Seattle, and Keith frequently recounted standing on the platform of the last car of a troop train as it traveled through his hometown in the predawn hours. He also had a lively account of celebrating V-J Day in Seattle. Following an honorable discharge, Keith settled in Los Angeles, CA, where he worked as a mail carrier, returning to Montana in 1950. At a dance at the Rothiemay School, Keith took Barbara Lehfeldt into his arms on the dance floor and loved her completely and faithfully for the next 72 years. He courted her during her college years with beautiful love letters and they married on November 6, 1954. After a short time in Billings, they took over the family farm and welcomed five children: Robin, Brent, Dawn, Tracy, and Jane. Keith was a dedicated steward of the land, raising varieties of grain and cattle. His children have many fond memories of helping him feed stock, branding, and harvesting They delighted in watching him milk the cows (always aiming a squirt into the mouths of the barn cats). As hard as he worked, he was never too tired to cuddle with his children at night, and Barbara often commented that he was remarkably good at rocking their babies to sleep. Having grown up in the Great Depression, Keith was extremely resourceful and resilient, being able to fix just about anything. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing ice hockey and water-skiing with family friends, tobogganing with his children, picnicking and fishing with them in the Castle Mountains, and having a blast playing beach volleyball in his 60's at a family reunion in California. Keith appreciated a good cup of coffee and his wife's delicious meals; and was a proficient cribbage player, along with pinochle.In addition to his lifelong commitment to the land, Keith joined the Golden Valley County Road Department in 1977, eventually serving as foreman and taking great pride in keeping the many miles of county roads well maintained and plowed. Following his retirement in 1998, Keith took pleasure from working on the family farm in a supporting role, diligently creating an extensive shelter belt, a true labor of love. Keith served several terms as Ryegate's Mayor. He and Barbara were dedicated caretakers and congregants of the Ryegate Methodist Church. Keith spent many happy hours reading the Bible and making careful notations on favorite passages. They took enormous pride and pleasure watching their grandchildren (near and far) grow up. In 2017, they moved to Helena, residing at Hunter's Pointe Retirement Community.For nearly a century Keith lived a life of quiet integrity, optimism, and selflessness. Both a gentleman and a gentle man, he was outgoing and open to new people and experiences and profoundly grateful for the blessings of good health and family. Always humble, Keith lived a great love story, ending each day of his 68 year marriage with a kiss and "I love you" for his beloved Barbara who, with his children and grandchildren, lived at the center of his heart. His family will greatly miss his twinkling blue eyes and loving smile, along with his customary farewell "be well and be safe.