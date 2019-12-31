Herbert L. Stoick 63, of Laurel died Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Oct. 20, 1956 in Lovell WY. To Clarence F Stoick and LaVerna C Ritter Welter. He studied Construction Engineering at Montana State University Bozeman, graduating in 1981
Herb was self-employed as a mechanic. He had a passion for restoring cars and was well known for his work. He was a long-time member and 10 yr president of the Laurel Rod and Gun Club, often donating his own firearms to youth. He was an active member of the Porsche Club of America – Absaroka branch. He enjoyed shooting trap at the Billings Trap Club. He enjoyed making and sharing wine.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his brother Rod C. Stoick, of Laurel; his sister Karen Stoick Jones of Worden; his nephew Michael S Jones of Buckeye AZ (Emily and children: Alyvia, Jameson and Sawyer); his niece Karlie Stoick Jones of Lincoln City, OR (Michael and daughter Ilyana); His niece Amanda Jones Bonesteel of Hymera IN (children: Brandon, Jessalyn) and grandnephew Logan Gibson of Laurel.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the residence in Laurel, to be followed by interment in the Reed Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.