Herbert Seibert, age 82, passed away at home on November 28. Herb was born on October 15, 1940, at Crvenka, Yugoslavia, the son of Franz Seibert and Eva Teifel Seibert Nikitschenko.

Herb married Carole Ann Wright Seibert on May 8, 1970. He was employed as a sheet metal worker and retired in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Blondina Seibert. Herb's survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carole; his daughter and son-in-law, Kurtis and JoAnna Bellamy; grandchildren Kameron and Kamille Bellamy.

A memorial service is to be held on December 31, at 1 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 201 Wicks Lane, with reception to follow at the family home.