Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, beginning at 11 a.m.. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rez Dog Rescue, 218 Mountain View Blvd., Billings MT 59101.

