Herman Hauck, at 90 years of age, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, following a brief illness.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. A lunch will be served at St. Thomas Church in the multipurpose room.
You have free articles remaining.
If desired, memorials can be sent to Billings Catholic Schools Foundation (St. Francis Music Program).
Further details can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Hauck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.