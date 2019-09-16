{{featured_button_text}}

Herman Hauck, at 90 years of age, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, following a brief illness.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. A lunch will be served at St. Thomas Church in the multipurpose room.

If desired, memorials can be sent to Billings Catholic Schools Foundation (St. Francis Music Program).

Further details can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.

