We lost Hermien ‘Miena’ Marais Lassiter early on the morning of Nov. 12, 2019. We will miss the bright light she brought into every situation, her sense of adventure and fun, her strength and her humor - among all her countless other amazing qualities. We are, however, very glad she is no longer suffering.

Miena's Celebration of Life TEA will be this Friday Nov. 15 at 2 pm at Faith Chapel in Billings - room TBD, casual attire. Please come ready to share your favorite, fun, meaningful stories about Miena. Please share this information with friends of Miena!! If you love Miena, you are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, we would please prefer donations in honor of Hermien Marais Lassiter to the American Cancer Society cancer.org.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.

