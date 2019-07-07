Hilda Dorothy Ahlgren, 90, of Billings died peacefully of natural causes on July 1, 2019, with her son by her side.
Hilda was born April 3, 1929 in Lovell, WY and grew up on farms near Bridger and Belfry. She moved to Billings after high school.
She attended dental assistant school in San Francisco and worked for Dr. Leonard Dailey for over 30 years.
Hilda married Elton (Shorty) J. Ahlgren in 1951. They have one son, Gary Ahlgren (wife, Debbie); one granddaughter, Erin Howard (husband, Phil), who was the greatest joy of her life; two great-grandsons, Luke (5) and Ben (4); and one great-grandchild on the way.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Dorothy Laber; her husband, Shorty; three sisters, Bertha, Mary, and Emma; and four brothers, Alex, Gus, Albert, and Rhiney. She is survived by one sister, Hermina Flatt of Arizona.
She loved watching baseball, keeping up on current events, shopping, and spending time with her and Shorty's families. She was very social and made a point to meet new people and learn about them and their families.
Special thanks go out to her family and friends who blessed her life. We also thank the caregivers at West Park Village and St. Johns United Hospice, who took such great care of her.
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel, west end, on Tuesday, July 9, 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be sent in Hilda's name to Billings American Legion Baseball, PO Box 22535, Billings, 59104. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
