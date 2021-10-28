 Skip to main content
Hilda Fredericks
Hilda Fredericks

Hilda Fredericks, 77, of Big Timber passed away Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday Nov. 1 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

