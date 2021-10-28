Hilda Fredericks, 77, of Big Timber passed away Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday Nov. 1 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.