Hilda Louise Huber

Hilda Louise (Rolke) Huber, 92, passed away on July 8, 2020, in Milwuakie, Oregon, after a brief illness.

Hilda was born on May 12, 1928, in Coronach, Saskatchewan, to Dorothea and Lukas Rolke. Growing up on the Canadian prairie, Hilda hoped to become a teacher and marry a minister and both dreams came true. Hilda became the first member of her family to attend college graduating from Luther College in Regina. Hilda taught 1st grade through 12th grades in Saskatchewan for five years. In 1950, she met Harold Huber, a Lutheran minister. They married in August 1952 and moved to Bateman, Saskatchewan.

Harold accepted a call to a church in Oakes, North Dakota in 1953. While in Oakes, Hilda and Harold were blessed with three children: Mark, Barbara, and Walter. Hilda had always wanted to play the piano and be able to swim; opportunities not available to her as a child. Hilda made sure that her three children took swimming and piano lessons from an early age.

The family moved to Kalispell, Montana, in 1965 when Harold accepted a call as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church. Hilda began a new career as the local Welcome Wagon Representative. Hilda demonstrated superb marketing and sales skills, and saved all her earnings for her children's college funds. When Harold was elected President of the Montana District, the family moved to Billings in 1978.