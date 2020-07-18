Hilda Louise Huber

Hilda Louise (Rolke) Huber, 92, passed away on July 8, 2020, in Milwuakie, Oregon, after a brief illness.
Hilda was born on May 12, 1928, in Coronach, Saskatchewan, to Dorothea and Lukas Rolke. Growing up on the Canadian prairie, Hilda hoped to become a teacher and marry a minister and both dreams came true. Hilda became the first member of her family to attend college graduating from Luther College in Regina. Hilda taught 1st grade through 12th grades in Saskatchewan for five years. In 1950, she met Harold Huber, a Lutheran minister. They married in August 1952 and moved to Bateman, Saskatchewan.
Harold accepted a call to a church in Oakes, North Dakota in 1953. While in Oakes, Hilda and Harold were blessed with three children: Mark, Barbara, and Walter. Hilda had always wanted to play the piano and be able to swim; opportunities not available to her as a child. Hilda made sure that her three children took swimming and piano lessons from an early age.
The family moved to Kalispell, Montana, in 1965 when Harold accepted a call as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church. Hilda began a new career as the local Welcome Wagon Representative. Hilda demonstrated superb marketing and sales skills, and saved all her earnings for her children's college funds. When Harold was elected President of the Montana District, the family moved to Billings in 1978.
Billings was Hilda's home for the next 33 years. As in every place she lived, Hilda had a host of friends; and she embarked on a new part-time career as a travel tour guide. Over three decades, Hilda visited over 40 countries around the world. Hilda continued to be active in the church as a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings.
Hilda moved to Oregon in early 2012 to be closer to family. She enjoyed the frequent visits of her family members and staying in touch with friends and relatives all over Canada and the United States.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Louie, her sisters, Frieda (Marks) and Eva (Heimlick), and her husband. She is survived by brother; her three children; grandchildren, David (Amy Dittmeier), Ann Jaeger (Max) , Andrea (Sasha Golin), Katherine (Aaron Baker) Heather Lane; great-grandchildren Isaac and Abigail Golin, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A Memorial Service will be held in Billings, Montana at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Montana District, Billings, MT (https://mtdistlcms.org) or The Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org)
