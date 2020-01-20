Mom, aka Toots, passed away at the age of 91 at Eagle Cliff Manor. Born in Center, ND, she was the daughter of Gustav and Millie Mantz. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell and brothers Clifford, Laurel (Bud) and Robert Mantz. Survived by one daughter, Sheila Schmidt (Corey), grandchildren Angie Stokes (Chris) and John Blonski (Leila). Great grandchildren Riley, Kendall and Tessa Stokes and Addison and Lucas Blonski. Mom drove Yellow Cab and was also a caregiver. She enjoyed her dogs and fishing.
Thank you to Eagle Cliff staff, nurse Rosemary and Riverstone Hospice. Per her wishes there will be no services. Enjoy your new life mom.
