Hilma Gahagan
Hilma Gahagan

Hilma Gahagan died Sept. 30, 2020, from many age-related illnesses. She was born July 20, 1927, in Los Angeles, California, to Esther Strom Wilmot and H.B. (Bob) Wilmot.

She came to Montana with her parents as an infant. She attended school in Logan and Three Forks. They moved to Billings and she graduated from Senior High. Hilma attended the University of Montana in Missoula. She married Sept. 1, 1945. Her daughter was born June 22, 1947.

Her sister, Shirley died in August of 2009, and her husband, Bernard died April 26, 2004. She was employed for many years as a secretary for law offices and oil and gas exploration offices.

Hilma's daughter, Lynn (John) Dierks lives in Grand Junction, Colorado. There are many more surviving relatives, but no current addresses. No services will be held at Hilma's request.

To view leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

