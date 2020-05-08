Holly Petermann Ziebol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Holly Jean Ziebol passed away April 2, 2020, at her home in Bloomington, Minnesota, after a courageous two year battle with brain cancer.

Holly was born on Christmas Eve, 1978 in Billings, Montana. She graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School and Montana State University with a degree in Family Services. After graduation she moved to Minneapolis where she met and married the love of her life, Joshua Ziebol.

Holly is survived by her husband Josh and children, Lillie, Owen and Connor; parents Verne and Karen Petermann of Billings; in-laws Kenneth and Kay Ziebol of Bloomington; siblings Heather (Terrence) Adam, Richard (Tiffany) Petermann; brother-in-law, Tony (Angel) Ziebol; nephews and nieces, Cora and Joseph Adam, Hailey and Braydon Petermann, and Tristan Ziebol. She is also survived by her grandmother Jeanette Lemm, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Cremation has taken place. Holly Ziebol's Virtual Memorial Service can be viewed on YouTube. An educational savings account has been established for her children at Ugift529.com, account code L13-P8H.

