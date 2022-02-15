 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honor Conley

  • 0

Honor Conley, of Harlowton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in the Wheatland Memorial Healthcare. A complete obituary will be released when completed. Services are will be held in the summer of 2022. Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stick to new habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News