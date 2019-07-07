{{featured_button_text}}

Hope Lee Peterson (formerly Hope Lee Vance) 82, passed away on June 2, 2019, with family by her side, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald E. Peterson.

Hope is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lee Ann Withington, Kimberli Lynn Stone, Kelly Sue Lack, and Mary Elizabeth Bunk.

