Horace “Ed” Edward Hudson Sr., 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2021.
A gravesite interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. A memorial service and reception will follow at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road, Billings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gideons International or Emmanuel Baptist Church- Ed Hudson Memorial.
A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.