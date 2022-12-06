Howard Grant Mclean, Jr. "Buzz"

Buzz passed away at age 76. He had a heavenly and earthly Birthday (Nov. 19 1946-Nov. 19, 2022). He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Donna Mclean and wife Bonnie Mclean. He was born in Worland, Wyoming. He married Tonya Steadman Mclean and had a son Kevin Mclean. He later moved to Billings Montana where he was an operating room orderly at Deaconess Hospital, Billings Clinic. He was very loved and respected by doctors, nurses and all personnel.

Buzz is survived by his brothers Alvie Mclean (Luanna) of Buckeye Arizona, Raymond Mclean (Linda) of Billings MT, three sisters in Colorado, Maralee Mclean of Aurora, Leslie Mclean (Mark Darling) of Loveland, Judy Mclean of Fort Collins, many nieces and nephews.

Buzz was a true, spiritual Godly man. He was a leader for the family and was loved by everyone whose life he touched and gave his best gift - Love. He persevered through loss of vision in his teens and cancer later in life. He was a great athlete though severe damage to his knees limited his activity. The progression of retinitis pigmentosa led to total blindness at the age of 50. He lived his life struggling each day but never lost his faith in God or his sense of humor.

His family loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed.