Howard Leland Burlison, Sr., age 72, a Crow Tribal Member of Dunmore, Montana, began his journey to the other side camp at Billings Clinic, on the evening of July 19, 2019, surrounded by his close and beloved family. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth Clan and a Child of the Piegan Clan, his given Crow name Baacheém baalaashdeeitchish, meaning Kind-Hearted Man was given to him by Ira Left Hand.
Howard was the son of Howard Fred and Carolyn Kerr Burlison and brother to Karen Burlison. He was born in Forsyth on Nov. 7 1946. He graduated from Lewistown High School in 1968.
Following high school Howard traveled the country, finding great adventure along his way. His stories about his travels are legend with his children and grandchildren. He supported his travels working trade jobs, where he obtained his knowledge of mechanics and construction. His preferred labor was carpentry, which he loved most.
Howard was married to the love of his life Lana Mountain Sheep Burlison, for 48 years, meeting her in 1969. They had a short engagement, committing to their marriage vows December 18th of 1970, in Sheridan, Wyoming. During their time together, their shared journey strengthened their love for one another and shaped their lives.
Howard was a father to four sons, Howard Jr., Jonathan, Samuel, and Toby, and four daughters, Tina, Roanne, Prudence and Genny, whom he loved deeply. He supported his family, sharing his experiences and knowledge. He guided and educated them through his hard work and determination, teaching them to always be the best they could be.
Howard was an avid reader, with a deep love for western novels. He enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law and best friend, Lorenzo Mountain Sheep. A true Crow man, he hunted and fished with his sons and grandsons. He loved to camp, teaching his sons skills such as gathering teepee poles, followed by sleeping by the fire under the stars in the black silence of the Big Horn mountains. His greatest passion was caring for his beloved horses.
Howard possessed a great sense of humor in any scenario, bringing joy and levity to his family, even in the most difficult situations. Despite his love for adventure, he was a private man, enjoying his solitude with a cup of coffee, a cigarette and a good book. He never shied away from a situation that he felt he could help and will be deeply missed by his wife and family.
Howard’s wishes for an intimate and private ceremony will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019. His family will respect these wishes, while they remember the man he was, and share stories of how he impacted their lives.
Howard is survived by his wife, Lana, his sons, Howard Jr., Jonathan, Samuel, Toby, and his daughters, Tina, Roanne, Prudence and Genny. He was blessed to have been the grandfather to grandchildren: Samuel, Jessica, Ron Jon, Jade, Derrick, Stephanie, Schuyler, Marnie, Toby, Matt, Amy, Kelby, and great-grandchildren: Henry, Hannah, Harold, Hayden, Javehn, Azalea, Justin, Deacon, Naomi, Lucius, Marcus, Colby and other extended family members.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Wilson, and the nurses, doctors, the staff at Crow Agency IHS and Billings Clinic who helped during our loved one’s stay.
