GREAT FALLS — Howard Philip Black, 89, passed away of natural causes on Feb. 17, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will assemble to commemorate Howard’s life during Labor Day weekend in Havre with internment of his remains at Highland Cemetery.
Howard was born in Havre as the first child of Oscar and Helen (Crandall) Black on Sept. 3, 1930. He was the oldest of nine children. Howard graduated from Havre High School in 1948, and later attended Northern Montana College. He married his first wife Doris (Bishop) in 1955, and they divorced in 1975. Howard married his second wife Shu Mea (Pung) in 1981.
He hired on with the Great Northern Railway in 1947, following the path of his father, Oscar and grandfather, Hans Peter. Howard went to work to help support the family after Oscar suffered a back injury and could not work on the railroad. Howard worked as a carman in Havre, Laurel, and Great Falls until his retirement from the Burlington Northern in 1990.
You have free articles remaining.
Howard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He went on to serve in the Montana Army National Guard and then the Montana Air National Guard. Howard was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal and retired from military service as a Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) with 28 years of service. He was a proud union man and proud veteran.
Howard enjoyed gardening, fishing, horseshoes, dancing, and card games. He was fascinated by natural science and scoured the badlands and gravel pits for fossils. He also relished visiting places like Bryce Canyon, the La Brea Tar Pits, and the Galapagos Islands.
He instilled in his sons the virtue of hard work and value of working smart. He expected them to be good students and informed citizens. He taught perseverance.
Howard is survived by his wife, Shu Mea of Great Falls; sons, Joe (Marcia) of Eagle River, Alaska, Wade (Cynthia) of Eugene, Oregon, Mark of Havre, Mike of Helena, Rob (Gayle) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; many grandchildren; siblings, Leonard of Woodburn, Oregon, Gordon of Elgin, Illinois, Elaine Hergesheimer of Vancouver, Washington, Lloyd (Mary) of West Valley City, Utah, Elsie Tuttle of Temple, Texas, and Lawrence (Sheila) of Havre. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marjorie Fehlberg, and brother Jim.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.