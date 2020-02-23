GREAT FALLS — Howard Philip Black, 89, passed away of natural causes on Feb. 17, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will assemble to commemorate Howard’s life during Labor Day weekend in Havre with internment of his remains at Highland Cemetery.

Howard was born in Havre as the first child of Oscar and Helen (Crandall) Black on Sept. 3, 1930. He was the oldest of nine children. Howard graduated from Havre High School in 1948, and later attended Northern Montana College. He married his first wife Doris (Bishop) in 1955, and they divorced in 1975. Howard married his second wife Shu Mea (Pung) in 1981.

He hired on with the Great Northern Railway in 1947, following the path of his father, Oscar and grandfather, Hans Peter. Howard went to work to help support the family after Oscar suffered a back injury and could not work on the railroad. Howard worked as a carman in Havre, Laurel, and Great Falls until his retirement from the Burlington Northern in 1990.

