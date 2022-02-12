 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Howard R. Polen

  • 0
Howard R. Polen

Howard R. Polen born Sept. 3, 1941 in Miles City, MT passed away Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by his daughter Christine Guisti (Josh Guisti) of Las Vegas, NV. His son Richard Ross Polen of Billings, MT, granddaughter Kariann Polen of Las Vegas, NV and grandsons Tristan Polen of Bozeman, MT., Shea and Coy Polen of Billings, MT, and great-granddaughter Claire Wooden of Las Vegas, NV.

No services at this time but family services will be held at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News