Howard R. Polen born Sept. 3, 1941 in Miles City, MT passed away Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is survived by his daughter Christine Guisti (Josh Guisti) of Las Vegas, NV. His son Richard Ross Polen of Billings, MT, granddaughter Kariann Polen of Las Vegas, NV and grandsons Tristan Polen of Bozeman, MT., Shea and Coy Polen of Billings, MT, and great-granddaughter Claire Wooden of Las Vegas, NV.
No services at this time but family services will be held at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.
