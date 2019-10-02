Howard Ray Randall, 89, of Columbus, Montana (formerly of Nye and Billings) died September 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 7, 1930 in Manhattan, MT to Ray and Ruby (Phillips) Randall. He was raised in Whitefish, MT, the oldest of 5 siblings. He graduated from Whitefish High School in 1950 and received a football scholarship to Western Montana College in Dillon. He was enlisted into the military and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, earning the title of Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and enrolled in Montana State University earning a B.S. degree in Industrial Arts. He was a lifetime learner and later earned his Masters Degree from Utah State University. He taught for 30 years beginning at West High School when it first opened in 1959 and later moved to the Career Center when it opened. He was recognized by the state of Montana as Industrial Arts teacher of the year in 1974. He also taught carpentry apprentice classes and was the owner of Randall Construction, building several homes in the Billings area and cabins in the Stillwater area. He enjoyed being active in coaching soccer and little league baseball.
He married the love of his life Lynette in 1954 in Whitefish, MT and they were married 65 years. The past 25 years he and Lynette lived at the cabin he built on the Stillwater in Nye, MT. He was active in the area and in particular, the Nye Community Church.
Howard is survived by his wife, Lynette, daughters Karen (Jay) Redman of Columbus, MT, Joanne (Mike) Louis of Austin, TX and son Tyler (Jenny) Randall of Billings, MT, along with 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Howard is also survived by 2 brothers Gerald Randall and Dale Randall and 2 sisters, Colleen (Richard) Edgerton and Francis (David) Roth.
His passion throughout his life was his family.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 6 at the Nye Community Church in Nye, Montana. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nye Community Church, P.O. Box 555, Nye, Montana 59061.
