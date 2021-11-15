Howard W. George, 87, of Worden, died at TenderNest in Billings, Montana on Nov. 10, 2021. Howard was born in Columbus, Montana on June 27, 1934, to Marion and Cora Bricker George.

He grew up in Absarokee with his older sister Delores (Jim) Haslip, and younger brothers Charles (Jan) and Tom George. His Absarokee and Roscoe ties were important to him. After graduating from Absarokee High School, he received a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Montana. Upon graduating, he moved to Libby, Montana and worked as a pharmacist intern in a local drugstore. There he met his future wife, Joan Manning, who was working as a lab technician. Howard and Joan were married on June 27, 1959 in Hettinger, North Dakota.

They opened George's Pharmacy in Worden on April 1, 1960 and Howard proudly served his customers for 31 years. They raised three children in downtown Worden: Steve and wife Brenda of Cheyenne, WY; Sharon and husband Kevin Ryan of Reynoldsburg, OH; and Sandra and husband Mark Klawitter of Livingston, Montana. Howard was a founding board member of the Huntley Project Medical Center, which honored him at its 50th anniversary in 2012. Over the years in Worden, he enjoyed helping with community clean-up nights and belonging to pharmacy groups and local clubs that included H.P. Lion's Club and Yellowhorn Fly Fishers.