Howard W. George, 87, of Worden, died at TenderNest in Billings, Montana on Nov. 10, 2021. Howard was born in Columbus, Montana on June 27, 1934, to Marion and Cora Bricker George.
He grew up in Absarokee with his older sister Delores (Jim) Haslip, and younger brothers Charles (Jan) and Tom George. His Absarokee and Roscoe ties were important to him. After graduating from Absarokee High School, he received a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Montana. Upon graduating, he moved to Libby, Montana and worked as a pharmacist intern in a local drugstore. There he met his future wife, Joan Manning, who was working as a lab technician. Howard and Joan were married on June 27, 1959 in Hettinger, North Dakota.
They opened George's Pharmacy in Worden on April 1, 1960 and Howard proudly served his customers for 31 years. They raised three children in downtown Worden: Steve and wife Brenda of Cheyenne, WY; Sharon and husband Kevin Ryan of Reynoldsburg, OH; and Sandra and husband Mark Klawitter of Livingston, Montana. Howard was a founding board member of the Huntley Project Medical Center, which honored him at its 50th anniversary in 2012. Over the years in Worden, he enjoyed helping with community clean-up nights and belonging to pharmacy groups and local clubs that included H.P. Lion's Club and Yellowhorn Fly Fishers.
When Howard was not working in the pharmacy, he had many projects, such as tending to the yard and garden, repairing antique clocks, and being a Ham Radio operator. His vacations were spent haying at his parents' ranch at Roscoe and he also helped there many Sundays. At age 57, Howard suffered a debilitating stroke. After rehabilitation, he returned to Worden, where he began picking up litter on his walks to the water tower, going to coffee at various places, watching the news, and keeping an eye on Main Street.
He is survived by his wife, their children and spouses, and granddaughters, Aspen Klawitter and Eric of North Branch, MN; Sarah George and Avery of Houston, TX; Bailey Klawitter and Berto of Cambridge, England; Lexi Klawitter of Rochester, MN, and Kevin's family. Howard's family included his siblings, Joan's siblings, their spouses, and 31 amazing nieces and nephews.
The George family thanks all of the TenderNest staff for their special care of Howard for 3 years. A memorial service will be held in June 2022 at Heights Family Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials may be given to the Worden Community Club, P.O. Box 218, Worden, MT 59088 or Roscoe Community Center, P.O. Box 92, Roscoe, MT 59071. Heights Family Funeral Home (www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
