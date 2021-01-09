Hoyle Edward Setzer was born on June 27, 1943, in Mooresville, North Carolina. In 1965 he graduated from Davidson College and in 1969 he received his MD degree from Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, was home for internship and pathology residency. His love for the Rocky mountains brought him to St. Vincent hospital in Billings for his career.
Hoyle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Anne; his three children, Shannon, Ben and Matthew; and two granddaughters, Merryn and Caylin. He requested no funeral and to have his ashes spread high in the Rockies on a windy day. We have enjoyed and will miss his intelligence, attentiveness and dry sense of humor. In the meantime he bids us all a very fond farewell. His choice for memorials is to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.