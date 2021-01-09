Hoyle Edward Setzer was born on June 27, 1943, in Mooresville, North Carolina. In 1965 he graduated from Davidson College and in 1969 he received his MD degree from Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Presbyterian Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, was home for internship and pathology residency. His love for the Rocky mountains brought him to St. Vincent hospital in Billings for his career.

Hoyle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Anne; his three children, Shannon, Ben and Matthew; and two granddaughters, Merryn and Caylin. He requested no funeral and to have his ashes spread high in the Rockies on a windy day. We have enjoyed and will miss his intelligence, attentiveness and dry sense of humor. In the meantime he bids us all a very fond farewell. His choice for memorials is to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.