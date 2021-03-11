Hubert H. Huntley Jr.

His family's faith led Hugh to pursue ministry training, starting at Sacramento State and completing his degree at University of Redlands where he met and married Mary Grimes in 1954. Their marriage lasted over 50 years and produced two daughters, Suzanne and Pamela. Hugh served as an Associate Pastor, primarily to youth and young adults, at several Baptist churches around the country, starting in Arcata and Sacramento, CA, then Washington DC, Worcester, Mass, back to Redlands, CA, and finally completing his ministry in Billings.

Hugh shared his faith through his passion for the beauty of God's natural world. Hundreds of youths across the country learned how to camp, fish, and enjoy the outdoors, and love of God under Hugh's ministry, including many going on into ministry themselves. Hugh and Mary retired and lived many years in Billings. There Hugh could hunt and fish throughout the year. Hugh was active in many community groups, including, Thursday bible study, Magic City Fly Fishers, where he loved teaching how to tie flies, and the annual backpacking trips with the 'Over the Hill Gang'. He was key in starting the Special K Ranch.