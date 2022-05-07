Hudson Webster Heringer "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you. I have called you by name, you are mine … you are precious in my sight, and honored, and I love you." - Isaiah 43:1,4

Hudson Webster Heringer was born on May 2, to his loving parents, Kindra and Daniel Heringer of Missoula, MT. He was a sweet, gentle soul and held in love. His parents cherished the moments they were able to share with him before he passed away too soon. Kindra and Daniel wish to give special thanks for the kindness and dedication of the Community Medical Center staff and for the support and prayers of their extended family. Hudson is survived by his parents, Kindra and Daniel Heringer, his sister, Sloane Heringer, his grandparents, Val & Bruce Christensen and Pam Allenheringer & Mike Heringer, and many loving great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.