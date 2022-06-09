Hunter James and Olivia Scarlett McCaulou

Hunter James (born June 8, 2016) and Olivia Scarlett (born October 18, 2017) McCaulou tragically left this world to be with God on Friday, June 3. The two siblings and best friends passed away in each other's embrace. Hunter, the protective older brother lived his life ensuring his little sister was always safe and included. Although younger, Olivia ("Lala" the nickname given at birth by Hunter) was small in stature but large and in charge in spirit. With her very particular nature, she was sure to let all those around her know exactly how everything "needed" to be done.

Hunter James loved his family so much, always trying to shield pain and/or punishment away from those around him. A recent Shepherd Elementary School Kindergarten graduate, he loved school, coming in as an underdog but came out with flying colors. He adored faculty and friends at school and cherished the bonds made among his classmates. Hunter took his given name to heart and loved nothing more than Bow Hunting Elk with his Daddy and had a sharp eye for spotting elk even before anyone else would see them.

Although Olivia "Lala" Scarlett could only share four years with us, she left her mark on this World, leaving no detail to chance. A tomboy at heart, she rarely left Mommy's side, although she would never miss an opportunity to go fishing or do chores with Daddy. She absolutely loved Spiderman and Puppies and included them in everything that she did. She was quick to pull on Daddy's heartstrings for backup if push came to shove. Ruling the World would be an understatement for this little Boss Lady.

These two compassionate and loving Beings are survived by three sets of grandparents: Bob and Leona McCaulou, Holly and Steve Parker, and Greg and Colleen Schaufler; parents Kristy Renee Schaufler-McCaulou and Clifford James McCaulou; big sister: Addison Rose McCaulou; and many special Best Friends and extended family. These two Angels are very busy at work in God's Playground ensuring everyone has a smile on their face. We will forever be grateful for the time that God shared them with us.