Hunter Smith

Hunter Storm Bird Chief –Paniagua-Smith - Indian name Yellowman - dual resident of Polson, Montana and Newcastle, Oklahoma gained his wings on Oct. 22, 2020 in Norman, OK.

Hunter is survived by his partner in life Summer Leitka, his son Adonis Amor Paniagua-Smith of Norman, OK, his father ‘Chuck' Charles Wayne Smith Jr of Newcastle, OK. mother Linn Sharlene Bird Chief-White Shield of Polson, Montana, grandfather ‘Charlie' Charles Wayne Smith Sr. of Newcastle, OK. Brothers Tyler Smith of Newcastle, OK., Tristen Bird Chief-Paniagua of Polson, Montana, Mitchell Smith of Norman, OK., Kale Miller of Blanchard,OK., Trey Smith of Oklahoma City, OK., and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his unborn child Sage Paniagua, sister Chloe Smith, grandmother Pamela Paniagua Smith, grandmother Jennifer Glynda Bird Chief-Eagle Feathers, and grandfather Harry Rudy White Shield-Whitehorse Jr.

Hunter was a descendant of Chief Dull Knife of the Northern Cheyenne, he was also Southern Cheyenne, Chickasaw, Caddo, Absentee Shawnee, Delaware and Mexican-American