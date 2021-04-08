Ida Hochhalter
Ida Hochhalter, 98, of Billings, went to her heavenly home while comforted by family on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Highgate Senior Living.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Julia Wolff; her beloved husband of 63 years, Alvin; her beautiful daughter, Jeanie Holtan; son-in-law Ron Holtan; her brothers and sisters and many extended family members.
She is survived by her 'favorite' son, Don and wife Glenda; two granddaughters, Lori and husband Mitch Cline and Randi and husband Jim Creitz; and two great-granddaughters, Emma and Piper Creitz; one sister, Violet Tanke of Spokane, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers who so lovingly cared for Ida this past year, including A Plus Health Care, St. John's Rehab, Highgate Care Team and Compassus.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, with private burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family requests that attendees please wear masks.
Memorials may be made to Life Way Church or the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
