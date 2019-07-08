Ida Mae Jean (McFarland) Russell went home with the Lord on July 2, 2019, after a short illness. Grandma Ida, as she was known, was 90 years old and passed in the home of her daughter in Billings. Ida Mae was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Greybull, Wyoming to Lake Arliss and Ida Marie McFarland. She met the love of her life on July 4, 1946, at a street dance in downtown Billings and they were married on April 20, 1947, in Red Lodge. She was a stay at home mom, raising seven children and spent many years volunteering in the library at Washington Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Virgil Russell; daughter Phyllis; granddaughters Pamela and Jessica; great-grandchildren Samantha, Anthony and David, five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her two sons Keith and Wayne (Michelle) and four daughters – Linda, Vivian, Jessie and Boneta; four sisters – Neomia, Louise, Mary Lee and BJ and one brother Don, twenty grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church – 40 10th Street West at 11:00 with interment at Sunset Memorial Garden immediately after. Please join us for a luncheon at Bethlehem Church following. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Flower Fund.
To leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
