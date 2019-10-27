Ida Pfister left this world to be with her sweetie, Walt, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She leaves to us gifts of lessons taught, humility, stalwart faith, laughter and love that will all span so much more than the 93 years she graced this earth. Ida was born to Giovanni ‘John’ Menghini and Gasperina (Rizzi) Menghini on Sept. 12, 1926. She grew up on her family's homestead in Power, the middle child of a hard working immigrant railroad and farming family.
In the spring of 1946 Ida was stocking light bulbs at the dime store in Great Falls when a witty and handsome Marine, asked ‘Do you have any light bulbs?’ Those six words started a love story for the books from then on! Ida married Walt Pfister in Hamilton in Sept. of 1946. The first year of their marriage was spent working with Walt’s brother in law in Darby. They soon went to Great Falls to try their hand at farming and various other pursuits. In 1948 they left Great Falls for Roundup, when Walt took a job with the Fergus Electric Co-Op in Roundup where they would spend the next 65 years of their lives.
Through the years they raised five children from their home on 4th Street West in Roundup. After many years of working in the school kitchen, Ida retired from the Roundup Schools and took up crafting, sewing, traveling, and spending more time camping, hunting, fishing and just enjoying time together with her family.
Ida was that leader that we rarely see in the foreground, she was behind the scenes making sure that everyone else had everything they needed to be successful. She was happiest when she was making someone else’s visions a reality. Her tennis shoe molded the backsides of four tumbling boys and one daughter but never touched a grandchild or great grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
Her successes are measured best by the accomplishments of those she leaves behind. She was efficient, funny, a talented seamstress and quilter, a fantastic cook and vintner. Her devotion to her husband and family are the model of marriage and family that all of us who know her hope to have in our own lives.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Walt, her parents, and two brothers. She is survived by sons Spud (Elena), John (Kathy), Tom (Beverly), and Steve (Debbie); and a daughter, Lori (Dave). She is also survived by brother-in-law, Fred, Bill; and a sister-in-law, Joanne (Don) Tomlin; and 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Oct. 30, 9 a.m. with services set for Oct. 31, 2019, 11 a.m., at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown 925 27th Street, Billings, MT. Lunch will follow services at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel, MT 2 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.