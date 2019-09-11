Today we lost our wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and our best friend ever.
Igerna went home to her lord on Sept. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. due to medical conditions and old age of 96.
Igerna was born March 14, 1923 in Jirah, WY. At three months of age she along with her parents and older sister moved back to their home state of NE. After a hail storm, their home burning down and losing all the crops, the now family of six then moved to Roberts, MT. They became a family of eight and moved to keep up with work never leaving Carbon County. She graduated from Edgar High School where she was a basketball letterman and star player. She then traveled to Oregon with a cousin where she picked strawberries, then onto San Francisco to be with her sister Alvina. She worked at Olive Drug store on Market Street. She then went to work for the Telephone company in Powell, WY and then onto Mountain Bell in Billings. Igerna married Paul Messer on Feb. 14, 1947 in the St. Patrick rectory. She then became a housewife and had a full time job of raising three children, Richard (Dick), Karen and Stan. Igerna and Paul and their children are all charter members of St. Pius X Church since its inception. She was predeceased by her son Richard and her husband Paul. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Duane who was killed in WWII , Connie and Norwood. She is survived by her daughter Karen and son Stan, five grand children, Pat McDonnell, Heather McDonnell, Vincent McDonnell, Jacob Messer and Trevor Messer, and seven great grand children. Also surviving are her two sisters. Alvina Skorupa and Bep Schwend and her husband Jack.
You have free articles remaining.
Many happy and fun filled days were spent at the Red Lodge cabin on the banks of Rock Creek. Mom and Dad welcomed many family and friends. Dick, Karen and Stan’s friends were many so there was always a crowd. They owned the cabin from 1955 to 1972. During which time there was no TV, telephone or computer. Many varieties of card games and different board games were always the main form of entertainment, along with a lot of excellent trout fishing. There was nothing nicer than the clean mountain pine and aspen air and the roaring of Rock Creek made for great sleeping. Great Memories. Mom and Dad enjoyed their trips to Hawaii and Venezuela. They also had many border crossings into Mexico. Trips in their motor home were many. From the west coast to the Drakes family home on the Lake of the Ozarks.
A special thanks the staff of Morning Star Memory Care Center. And a special thanks also to the Compassus Hospice and Stillwater Hospice centers.
Dahl Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Saturday Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided after the service. A private placement of ashes will be held at the Bridger Cemetery at another date.
To plant a tree in memory of Igerna Messer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.