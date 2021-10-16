Imogen Rue Hutchinson passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2021, at Seattle Children's Hospital after 10 months of ongoing medical complications.

Imogen's resiliency and strength was gentle and obvious to everyone she encountered. Imogen was born on March 7, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana. Her parents Hannah and Travis embraced her adventurous spirit from the beginning. She loved the outdoors, bubbles and was keen on a lively and musical dance session. Although our time with Imogen was brief, the space she takes up in our hearts will leave a lasting impact.

There will be an intimate gathering to celebrate Imogen's life and then an open invite to a Memorial Walk to Remember Imogen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Lindley Park Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a memorial in Imogen's honor. Donations may be made through her memorial page at www.dahlcares.com or her website at imogenrue.com. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com