Imogen Rue Hutchinson passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2021, at Seattle Children's Hospital after 10 months of ongoing medical complications. Imogen's resiliency and strength was gentle and obvious to everyone she encountered.
Imogen was born on March 7, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana. Her parents Hannah and Travis embraced her adventurous spirit from the beginning. She loved the outdoors, bubbles and was keen on a lively and musical dance session. Although our time with Imogen was brief, the space she takes up in our hearts will leave a lasting impact.
Imogen is survived by grandparents, Teresa Stroebe, Conrad Stroebe, Catherine Hutchinson and Daniel Glenn Hutchinson.
There will be an intimate gathering to celebrate Imogen's life and then an open invite to a Memorial Walk to Remember Imogen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Lindley Park Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a memorial in Imogen's honor. Donations may be made through her memorial page at www.dahlcares.com or her website at imogenrue.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.