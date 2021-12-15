In Loving Memory of John 'Bruce' Lockie

Bruce was born in Forsyth, Montana on Sept. 6, 1940. He was the oldest son of three children born to John and Jennie (Jensen) Lockie. His father was off winning the calf roping event at Forsyth receiving a rifle and trophy when he was born. He attended grade school in Calabar. When he started high school, he boarded in Miles City to attend Custer County High School, graduating in 1958. He excelled in academics and was a National Honor Society member, State Wrestler, and was active in 4-H and FFA.

After he graduated, he leased his Uncle Arnold Jensen's ranch at Paragon. In 1960, he and Sandra Ewalt were married in the First Methodist Church by Pastor James Hunter. In the fall of 1960, Bruce and Sandra moved to the farm at the end of South Strevell farming with Bruce's folks. In 1976, they bought the Mather's farm at Sheffield where they farmed, ranched, and raised their kids. In 2008, they sold the Sheffield Farm to Jason Brewer. They took on the place at 9 mile South Sunday Creek where they continue to have their cows, sheep, horses and a feedlot. Along with all of the above, the chant of an auctioneer was always a draw for Bruce.