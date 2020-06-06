In Memory of Bradley James 'Dubbs' Downey

"Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right."

Brad appreciated the little things in life, like the hot sun, music (especially Grateful Dead), fantasy football with his sons, fly-fishing, spending time with his family, traveling to visit his many friends and taking a ‘puff.' He also took pride in his role as a ‘papa' to his five grandchildren, Brogan, Kelton, Jayden, Taya and Quinton (oldest to youngest). They helped keep his spirit young and brought his family closer than ever. Brad's life was compounded by deep friendships formed since his college days in Boulder, Colorado, from his days owning his own dry-cleaning business in Broomfield, Colorado, to his days in Fort Smith working first as a guide to then owning his own business as an Outfitter. Many of these friendships formed from his guiding clientele and from his love of the music band The Grateful Dead.

Although Brad had his own plans of "ending it all" as an outlaw on the run from the law, tequila bottle in hand and the love of his life in the passenger seat, and they would ride off the Rims together — unfortunately, things do not always go as planned and Brad passed away peacefully with his family by his side and a bottle of Budweiser instead.