You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inez Suzanna Driscoll
0 entries

Inez Suzanna Driscoll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inez Suzanna Driscoll

Inez Susanna Driscoll, 100, passed away on August 6, 2020.

Born in Valley City, North Dakota, on January 27, 1920, to Catherine and Matthias Loendorf, Inez moved to Montana in 1939 to work at the Agricultural Experiment Station in Huntley where she met her husband James (Jim) Driscoll. In 1951, Jim and Inez moved to the south side of Billings and operated a successful dairy farm located on the banks of the Yellowstone River.

Inez was a strong and independent woman, and a true partner in operating the farm. After her husband of 63 years passed away in 2003, Inez left the farm and lived independently until she entered Highgate Community due to her failing eyesight at the age of 98. She was a championship bowler, winning multiple trophies and participating in both State and National tournaments. Inez continued to bowl every week until she turned 97. She held many bowling records — several of which stood for many years.

Inez loved to travel. She made multiple trips to Colombia, Asia and Australia to visit family, and loved learning new cultures and taking part in new experiences.

A staunch Democrat, Inez worked for Senator Paul G. Hatfield and volunteered many hours helping to elect Democrats to local, state and national positions. Her passion to help the less fortunate carried through her entire life.

Inez is survived by a sister, Kaye Kvislen and a brother, Warren Loendorf; her four children, James Driscoll, Eileen Carney, Jerry Driscoll and Robert Driscoll; as well as eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of her life is planned around the first anniversary of her death in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Montana Democratic Party at 303 N Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601 or at www.montanademocrats.org.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News