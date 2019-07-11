{{featured_button_text}}

Inge Junghans 84, passed peacefully July 9, 2019. She had a passion to share Jesus with everyone she came in contact with. She dearly loved her family and friends developing close bonds with them. She was very sensitive to those in need. Memorial service at Billings SDA Church, 3200 Broadwater, 3:00 p.m., July 13, reception following. More information smithfuneralchapels.com

