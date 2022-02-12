Inger Munter, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 5, 2022. Inger was born Dec. 27, 1922 in Aalgard, Norway. The oldest of two daughters of Sverre and Inga (Lomeland) Berland. She came to the United States in 1930 and attended the first grade in Big Timber, MT. The remainder of grade school was on Good Luck Creek and she graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1941.

Inger married Leonard F. Munter on May 31, 1941. After Leonard's discharge from the Navy, they settled in the Benteen area in Big Horn County. Inger was a homemaker, excellent cook, helped with the ranch duties and a devoted mother. She was a lady of strength, integrity and kindness. She took part in local drives, taught Sunday School at the Little Brown Church, was a 4-H leader, belonged to the Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary #116. and the First American Lutheran Church.

Leonard and Inger lived at Benteen until 1991 when they moved to Billings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Gary, sister Malena Jackson, and grandson Cody Nepstad. She is survived by her daughters Margie (George) Willett and Peggy Phillips; and sons Casey Munter and Leonard G. Munter (Melody); four grandsons; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolence for the family.