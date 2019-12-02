Ione B. “Toni” Turner Ellis, in the early hours of the 25th day of November 2019, met her Lord and savior.
Toni began her time on earth on Sept. 28, 1934, in Polk County, Wisconsin. She was the third of eight children.
She remembered that the family survived by hunting squirrel for meals. At a young age the family was split into foster homes, but they all kept in close contact the rest of their lives. She was baptized at the Garfield Lutheran Church near Deronda, Wisconsin. Toni graduated school at Milltown High School as Valedictorian, she also was the Wisconsin State Spelling bee champion. She went to work at Sears to pay her way through Minneapolis Business College in Roseville, Minnesota. Toni became a stewardess for Northwest Airlines. She had a daughter Kimberly and moved to Billings, where she met her husband Marion of 50 years. They married on Feb 14, 1969, in Cody Wyoming, living in Billings where they had a daughter Dawnalee.
She worked for the Adam’s Law Firm as a legal assistant and a paralegal with the public defender, also a school crossing guard for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
Toni was also a foster parent to over thirty children. She loved cooking for family and friends, going to the YMCA and was active in the Relay for Life, as she was a cancer survivor.
She was preceded in death by parents, Clarence Victor Turner and Jennett Olson Turner; siblings Vera Henal and Jerry Mortin; daughter Kimberly Ann Brandon; and grandsons Daniel Edward Ellis and Micheal Allan Brandon. She is survived by husband Marion Ellis, daughter Dawnalee Ellis, granddaughter Anna Mabon Peterson, great granddaughter Izabella Brandon, sister “Pat” Lee Jenson all of Billings; brothers, Jim Morten, Cliff Askov, and Curt Cree; and sister Darlean Doriott, all of Northwest Wisconsin.
Toni was a member of First Baptist Church for 20 years. Memorials may be made to the Billings Animal Shelter.
Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.