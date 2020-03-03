Irene Cook

Irene M. Cook, loving wife, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 92 years old. Irene was born on February 6, 1928, in Billings, to Jacob Eckhardt and Katherine Heimbichner.

Irene met the love of her life, Conrad “Coney” Cook in early 1946 and married on October 11 of that year. They remained in love and best friends until his death in 2005. Besides Conrad, Irene is preceded in death by her infant son, David; and siblings Helen Williams, Richard Eckhardt, Freda Fode, Clara Hensley, Leo Eckhardt, Robert Eckhardt, Betty Strecker, Arthur Eckhardt, Theodore Eckhardt, Delores Luff and Agnes Eckhardt.

Irene is survived by her two sisters, Mae Sartorie and Alice Stene. She also has many nieces and nephews.

Irene worked for many years at Pierce Packing in Billings as a meat cutter. She and Coney enjoyed fishing and camping, and could be found most weekends at Martinsdale Reservoir, their favorite fishing hole. They also enjoyed traveling, playing cards and gardening. She and Coney also enjoyed helping their nephew Mike Sartorie on the farm at Sartorie Farms.

Irene was a sincere and loving, caring person who always had time to help anyone in need. She was loved by all.