Irene Francis Aure of Billings, MT passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 25, at Bella Terra Rehabilitation Center. This day is very special to her because she is finally with the Lord. She was born November 8, 1938 in Greybull, WY to Anna and Louis Schultz and was baptized and confirmed at Zions' Lutheran Church in Emblem, WY.

Irene was married to Obert T. Aure on June 27, 1959 at the Zions' Lutheran Church in Emblem, WY. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage. She proudly and diligently worked as an LPN at St. Vincent Hospital for over 40 years.

Irene was involved in many activities in her m. She was as being a longtime volunteer at the Alberta Bair, sold Pampered Chef, volunteered as a Foster Grandparent, was a long time member of the LWML at Christ the King Lutheran Church, was involved on the Southside Improvement Committee, and even helped serve food in the food truck at The Greek Station. She loved being around people sharing her smile and her kindness.

Her three children survive her: Terry (Lea) Aure of Billings, Karine (Georgios) Takos of Powell, WY and Jeff (Deana) Aure of Uintah, UT; and five grandchildren Jessica (Seth) Pratt, Sam (Austin) Buckley, Ashtyn Aure, Trevor (Kyle) Law, Ethan Aure and six great-grandchildren. Her sister, Bertha Watts of Cody, WY, survives her.Her husband Obert T. Aure and her brother Luis Schultz preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Lane with the burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. There will be visitations at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 31st from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund of Christ the King Lutheran Church, which was very close to her heart.

You may write a personal note or remembrance on www.smithfuneralchapels.com.