MISSOULA — Irene Roe, 92 of Missoula, formerly Billings, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at her home. Cremation is planned. Services are pending. Urn interment will be held in Billings at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

