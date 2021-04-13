Irene Rose Klinger

Irene Rose Klinger received her calling to her heavenly resting place on Monday, April 12, 2021. She suffered with Alzheimer's.

She was one of 15 children born to Vincent and Mary Pachl on June 3, 1931, in South Hart, North Dakota. Irene married Larry Runge and moved to Billings, where she retired from St. Vincent Hospital as a nurse of 37 years. In 1983, she married Clyde Klinger. During their lengthy marriage, they enjoyed travel and deep sea fishing.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clyde; five brothers; five sisters; and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, Thelma; sons Don and Brian; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the family in care of Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings, MT 59102.

Cremation has taken place. It was Irene's and her family's wish that there be no service.