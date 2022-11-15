Iris Charlene Milne

HELENA - After three days of snow and cold, Iris Charlene Milne passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022, at the age of 88. At the time, Iris was a resident of an assisted living facility in Helena, Montana, having moved from her home in Glendive in August.

Iris was born in Glendive, Montana, on January 1, 1934, to Doris L. Green and Charles W. England. She attended Washington Grade School and Dawson County High School until moving with her family to Visalia, California, in 1951. Iris graduated from Visalia Senior High School in 1952, then attended the College of the Sequoias, where she studied journalism and was elected editor of the college paper. Iris continued her education by taking courses at Dawson Community College.

While growing up, Iris and her siblings were very involved in 4-H; the fair was the highlight of the summer. Iris was a 4-H member for 10 years and won several trips, including a trip to Bozeman at age 13. Later she traveled by train to Chicago for the National 4-H Congress. Her award-winning project was on milk pasteurization. In high school, Iris was active in sports and belonged to numerous clubs. Iris was employed at several businesses before her marriage.

During her time in California, Iris remained in touch with her sweetheart, Curtis John Milne. She returned to Montana in 1954 to marry Curt on June 29. After Curt completed his degree in business at the University of Montana in Missoula, they moved to Glendive with their first daughter, Brenda. Curt joined his father in the John Deere business, Milne Implement. Iris supported Curt in running the business all through their marriage, while raising their five children. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, and other activities. Iris was a member of the Glendive chapter of P.E.O., the Glendive United Methodist Church, and was active in the International Club when her children were in high school.

Iris is survived by her husband of 68 years, Curtis; her daughter Brenda Milne of Fromberg; her daughter Lorna Milne (Jon Motl) of Helena; her daughter Darcy Clingingsmith (Daryl) of Gilbert, Arizona; her son Kyle Milne (Eileen) of Great Falls; and her daughter-in-law Tammy Milne of Billings.

Eleven grandchildren carry on the love Iris showed them: Aaron Clingingsmith (Shanna), Amber Purvis (Andrew), April Sandven (Josh), Justine Zadick (Jim), Drew Milne (Erica), Blair Wagner (Jed), Brittany Sveen (Pete), Brooke Milne, Alex Milne (Shelby), Dr. Ryann Milne-Price and Dr. Shauna Milne-Price (Lowell), plus 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister, D'Veda D'Agostini of Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as her sisters-in-law, Betty Kay England of Newcastle, California, and Donna Sherron of Missoula, Montana, and her dear lifelong friends, also survive her.Iris was preceded in death by her son, Ty Milne; her brothers, Charles England, Donald England (Dorothy); her sister, Charlotte Cardoza (Manuel); her sister-in-law Della Schneider; and brother-in-law, Earl Sherron.

A memorial service for Iris will be held at the Glendive United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the Ty Milne Memorial Scholarship; Charles D. England Memorial Scholarship at Dawson Community College; the Glendive chapter of P.E.O.; or the Glendive United Methodist Church.