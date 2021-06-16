Iris Idler, 87, of Fulda, MN passed away at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Fulda on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A graveside services will be held at the Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame, N.D. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. To view online obituary and send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com
Iris Idler
