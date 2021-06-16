Iris Idler, 87, of Fulda, MN passed away at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Fulda on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A graveside services will be held at the Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame, N.D. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. To view online obituary and send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com