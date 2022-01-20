 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irma Aleen Lovely
0 entries

Irma Aleen Lovely

  • 0

Irma Lovely, 94, of Livingston, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. www.franzen-davis.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News