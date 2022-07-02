Irvin J. Weathermon passed away on June 26 at his home in Laurel, Montana, leaving his family with 96 years of wonderful memories. He was born January 1, 1926, in Mills, Wyoming, to Roy and Flora (Olheiser) Weathermon. He graduated from High School in Bridger, Montana in 1944. Prior to his graduation ceremony, he joined the Navy where he attended radio and gunnery school before being assigned to fly in PBY sea planes. He was honorably discharged in July 1946. He married Jean Seljak on September 10, 1947 in Fromberg, Montana. Irvin worked for Oil Basin Pipeline for 7 years before transferring to Cenex Pipeline in 1954 where he retired in December 1989.

Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Marvin, Allen, Marcia, and Dick, and his infant daughter, Cindy (1960). He is survived by Jean, his wife of almost 75 years, his brother Robert (Bob) and his sister-in-law, Wallace Jean Weathermon, his daughters, Marjorie (Scott) Nafts and Melody Weathermon, both of Billings, his grandchildren, Kelly (Eric) Monroe of St. Louis, and Ryan (Erica) Nafts of Billings, and his great grandchildren, Logan and Olivia Monroe and Griffin and Kensington Nafts along with many nieces and nephews.

Irvin was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church and the Laurel Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 East 3rd Street Laurel.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, at St. Pius in Billings with burial in Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at 2 p.m.